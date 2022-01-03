Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Coney can Crack at Sheffield

Coney Cracnikov (Trap 5) - 15.09 Sheffield

CONEY CRACNIKOV (Trap 5, 15.09) holds no secrets from the grader, not least as a veteran April 17' whelp with 103 career outings under his belt. However, 20 of those outings have resulted in success, the majority over today's 280-metre trip. Winless since November, he dropped a hint his turn may not be far away again when running on for second from a most unpromising position last time, and with the balance of his form reading well in the context of today's contest, we're hopeful he can break better and assert off the second bend.

Magna Brennan (Trap 3) - 15.26 Sheffield

An April 20' youngster, MAGNA BRENNAN (Trap 3, 15.26) lines up in Sheffield's 15.26 a maiden on the back of eight career starts, again only going down narrowly last time with what is becoming a customary strong finish. Getting a decent pitch early has proven difficult for Barrie Draper's charge given her lack of early pace yet, the switch to handicaps from what looks a good make up should prove most beneficial to the daughter of Ballymac Eske, and she can stay mid-division around the opening couple of bends and reel in the pace-setters from the three-quarter point to shed the maiden tag this afternoon in a race largely lacking unexposed sorts.

Yoda Layheehoo (Trap 6) - 20.52 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for our final selection this evening a handicap over the standard 500-metre trip and it may be worth siding with scratch runner YODA LAYHEEHOO (Trap 6, 20.52) to make full use of what may well prove an excellent make-up in the striped jacket. Gaining a hard fought success in A5 company four starts back, the son of Adageo Bob hasn't truly had the rub of the green since. Crucially, this evening he may well find his five rivals all vying for the same ground on the inside, and he can avoid the scrimmaging and come home best out wide to add to his tally.