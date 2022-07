Royston Tom (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield

There's plenty of early pace forecast in Sheffield's opening A2 contest at 18.19 and that scenario may play perfectly into the hands of ROYSTON TOM (T6). A strong stayer over 500m, Royston Tom was far from disgraced in Open company in May and given the make-up of this race, he should get plenty of space to open up out wide before hopefully asserting off the final bend.

Go Commando (Trap 1) - 19.09 Sheffield

Having produced a very high figure when a decisive winner of a 450m Open at Doncaster last month, GO COMMANDO (T1) continued the good work when making all in that grade at Sheffield 11 days later. He was forced to check and his race was effectively over at the first bend last week but that was from a middle trap and the return to the red jacket will surely help his cause. He's just about the most persuasive option in the 19.09 affair.

Burgess Sadie (Trap 5) - 19.58 Sheffield

After making a winning debut in A5 company back in March, it's been a little disappointing that BURGESS SADIE (T3) hasn't been able to add to her tally since. The 500m trip at Sheffield is probably on the limit of her stamina but she really ought to lead up the opposition up in the 19.58 and it's surely only a matter of time before she slips the field and holds on at this sort of level.