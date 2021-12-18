Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Come on Norris

Jennyfromthehood (Trap 3) - 19.09 Sheffield

Heat two of The Andy Peters Racing Xmas Trophy comes up at 19.09 and the likeable JENNYFROMTHEHOOD (Trap 3) is fancied to dispel a luckless run last time and resume winning ways. Having rattled off a quick-fire 4-timer in November, she was far from disgraced in open company thereafter. Leading those to her immediate inside rates a distinct possibility and she'll be tough to peg back if getting loose.

Bull Run Norris (Trap 5) - 19.44 Monmore

The Ladbrokes.com 480 final at 19.44 features our next selection at Monmore and BULL RUN NORRIS (Trap 5) looks the one to side with. Kevin Hutton's charge has taken particularly well to the West Midlands venue in recent weeks, landing 4 of his 6 starts, including when coming from off the pace last time. He looks likely to be up with the pace from lid rise once more this evening, and with sound claims on expected final time, he can come out on top.

Smurfs Machine (Trap 6) - 20.54 Hove

Hove play host to one of their signature competitions this evening notably the Coral Olympic Final and tremendous servant SMURFS MACHINE (Trap 6, 20.54) is fancied to take lead honours. A former Derby finalist, he's been faultless in landing his respective heat and semi-final so far, making all on each occasion and he can steal first march on his rivals once more in the striped jacket and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.