Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Come on Norman

Bad Alibi (Trap 4) - 18.19 Sheffield

The first of three evening selections at Sheffield comes in the opener at 18.19, with the unexposed BAD ALIBI (T4) taken to strike. Representing a top kennel, Bad Alibi graded on at A3 level and he shaped with plenty of promise on debut, leading up until worn down by a couple close home. Heavily backed to get it right last week, a tardy start cost him, but the fact he still finished second augurs well for him. Compensation hopefully awaits here.

Tullymurry Amber (Trap 5) - 20.46 Sheffield

Having produced a career best when landing an A4 in summer, TULLYMURRY AMBER (T5) was off the track nearly three months in season. Last week's reappearance run was very encouraging, finding only one too good and with that under her belt, she's almost certain to leave that form behind now hopefully back to near peak fitness. If that is the case, she's the one to beat in the 20.46 affair.

Nah Then Norman (Trap 5) - 21.16 Sheffield

NAH THEN NORMAN (T5) has been more than a shade frustrating having failed to win a race so far, including when sent off odds-on in this grade last time. In truth, he didn't do a lot wrong, failing by a short head and nicely clear of the rest and with the pair on his inside often slow starters, the 21.16 affair really should be a great opportunity for Nah Then Norman to shed his maiden status.