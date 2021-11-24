Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Come on Betty

Harlow 24th Nov (OR 415m)Show Hide
Wednesday 24 November, 8.43pm
Timeform provide three selections from Harlow on Wednesday.
"...she had a pleasing sighter around Harlow last week and could do some damage at this venue..."
Timeform on Millview Black
MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) - 18:48 Harlow
MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) can strike in the stayers' contest at 18:48. A classy winner at Crayford, including over the 540m trip there, she had a pleasing sighter around Harlow last week and could do some damage at this venue.
ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) - 20:03 Harlow
ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) makes plenty of appeal back down in trip and class in the 20:03 race. She's not had much luck over the 415m distance of late and was a good winner sprinting in this grade back in September.
LECLAIR NOIRE (Trap 4) - 20:43 Harlow
LECLAIR NOIRE (Trap 4) should be hard to beat in the 20:43 feature. She slammed Pookies Caesar and Courtmac Chief with an eye-catching win in the heats last week and looks a very promising pup.
