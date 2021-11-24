To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Tips

UK Snooker Championship

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Come on Betty

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform provide three selections from Harlow on Wednesday.

"...she had a pleasing sighter around Harlow last week and could do some damage at this venue..."

Timeform on Millview Black

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) - 18:48 Harlow

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 5) can strike in the stayers' contest at 18:48. A classy winner at Crayford, including over the 540m trip there, she had a pleasing sighter around Harlow last week and could do some damage at this venue.

ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) - 20:03 Harlow

ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) makes plenty of appeal back down in trip and class in the 20:03 race. She's not had much luck over the 415m distance of late and was a good winner sprinting in this grade back in September.

LECLAIR NOIRE (Trap 4) - 20:43 Harlow

LECLAIR NOIRE (Trap 4) should be hard to beat in the 20:43 feature. She slammed Pookies Caesar and Courtmac Chief with an eye-catching win in the heats last week and looks a very promising pup.

Harlow 24th Nov (OR 415m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 24 November, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Pookies Caesar
2. Courtmac Chief
3. Mohort Bob
4. Leclair Noire
5. Chilli The Kid
6. Music Kit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays