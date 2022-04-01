Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Coin Toss in your favour at Monmore

Coin Toss (Trap 2) - 16.48 Monmore

COIN TOSS (Trap 2, 16.48) hasn't tasted success at Monmore since late December, a short spell on the sidelines/trouble-in-running often hindering her chances. However, with a reappearance run under her belt, she signaled a return to form when third in this grade of A5 eight days ago. Pitched between a novice and one who has seemingly lost his trapping boots can only play to the strengths of Coin Toss and, if turning front rank off the opening bends, is fancied to prove tough to peg back.

Bestofalltime (Trap 6) - 19.36 Romford

Our first selection at Romford comes in their 19.36 contest, an open race over the standard 400-metre trip and in what rates a competitive affair on paper it may well pay to side with wide seed BESTOFALLTIME (Trap 6). A solid top-grade operator, her recent exploits have been marred by some inconsistency at the boxes. However, you don't have to delve too deep into the form book to see some classy efforts on her card, not least a facile A1 victory in February. On the pick of her recent sectionals, she could soon be blazing the trail from stripes and if doing so, could well prove difficult to peg back.

Affleck Macy (Trap 4) - 21.28 Romford

Our final selection at Romford comes over the 575-metre trip at 21.28 and AFFLECK MACY (Trap 4) who has made a bright start to her career, can build on what was a most encouraging trial over four bends here last time. An A1 scorer at Home track Towcester, Pat Janssens' bitch impressed when making the breakthrough over six bends at Yarmouth (659m) last month. In truth, this intermediate six-bend trip may suit even better, certainly in the short-term and, with any amount of potential still intact, she's fancied to pass this test.