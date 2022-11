Havana Cohiba (Trap 1) - 18.19 Nottingham

Having climbed as high as A3 Nottingham company, HAVANA COHIBA's (T1) career has been rather stop-start in recent months. Two pieces of crowding cost her last week but she did stick pretty well to her task and given she's in A5 company, she's clearly up to winning at this level. Given she will be spot on fitness-wise, the 18.19 looks a great chance for her.

Millroad Heidi (Trap 2) - 19.26 Nottingham

MILLROAD HEIDI (T2) is on a lengthy losing run but given his modest trapping, that sort of sequence isn't surprising. Crucially though, she eases to A5 company for the first time in her career at 19.26 and that could prove the catalyst to a return to winning ways.

Drombeg Magic (Trap 3) - 19.41 Nottingham

Having been reeled in on the line in A3 company on her penultimate outing, DROMBEG MAGIC (T3) was better than ever when occupying the same spot over 480m last week. She's very reliable out of the boxes at this level and she seems certain to clear the pair on her inside in the 19.41 contest so it's surely only a matter of time before she adds to her tally.