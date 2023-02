Magna Marshall (Trap 6) - 15.09 Sheffield

MAGNA MARSHALL (Trap 6, 15.09) wasn't at his best on his latest outing but he did acquit himself with credit on each of his 2 previous starts, twice a runner-up in this class of A5. Far from reliant on a lead, his exploits on expected final time read well in this company and drawn outside one renowned for box-knapping, he can escape any scrimmaging and make a bold bid from the striped jacket.

Cliff Palace (Trap 4) - 18.36 Yarmouth

Having twice knocked on the door following his return from a short spell on the side-lines, CLIFF PALACE (Trap 4, 18.36) can easily be forgiven his latest effort, crowded at the boxes and losing all chance when again meeting with interference at the first bend. Successful in higher grade back in the autumn, there's no doubt he's capable of making his mark at this level and with a clear passage this evening, the son of Ballymac Vic is expected to prove tough to beat.

Opelka (Trap 5) - 20.21 Nottingham

Our next selection at Nottingham comes in the Arc Super Stayers Trophy at 20.21 and having taken his form to a new level of late, OPELKA (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims now his stamina is tested a little more. Impressing with his finishing effort when opening his open race account at Perry Barr on his penultimate start he quickly had matters in hand when following up over 680-metres here 7 days ago. Claims of leasing this field rate distinctly possible and he can continue the good work over staying trips.