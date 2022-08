Classy Incharge (Trap 5) - 12.51 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland this lunch time for our first selection an A6 over the standard 450m trip and it may prove to be a good opening for youngster CLASSY INCHARGE (Trap 5, 12.51) to get his head in front. Winless on the back of 7 career outings to date, the February 21' whelp dropped his biggest hint yet his turn may be imminent when runner-up to one who scored emphatically again subsequently and all looks set fair for a big run.

Barneys Style (Trap 1) - 13.51 Sunderland

We remain at Sunderland for our second smartplay at 13.51 and railer BARNEYS STYLE (Trap 1) can confirm the promise of his latest runner-up effort from an unpromising position and resume winning ways. Competitive in a higher grade earlier this year, he's returned from a short absence in good order and, with a clear run, he can capitalise on the grader's mercy and resume winning ways.

May Me Maa (Trap 6) - 15.09 Kinsley

Our final selection comes over at Kinsley this afternoon and with several class droppers in opposition, MAY ME MAA (Trap 6, 15.09) may well be up to ending a losing run stretching back to May. Proving consistent in defeat of late, the fact she's the only wide seed in this line up rates an obvious plus and with sound claims on expected final time, the daughter of Ballymac Bolger can come home best of all out wide to deservedly get back on the scoresheet.