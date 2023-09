Kinsley - 12:58 - Back Blue The Woofoof (Trap 2)

Blue The Woofoff (T2) is fancied to build on his first start at Kinsley seven days ago and come out on top. Boasting a steadily progressive profile when campaigned at Newcastle, early pace looks his most potent weapon and, with the likelihood of more to come as a mere December '21 whelp, the son of Hiya Butt is expected to make a bold bid on the inside.

Hove - 13:57 - Back Alright Babe (Trap 3)

Alright Babe (T3) appeared to hold few secrets from the grader but he's taken further strides forward at Hove of late and was never stronger than at the finish when making it two wins from his last three starts in A6 company seven days ago. He posted a good time for the grade on that occasion and that form has been boosted with the runner-up having subsequently registered a facile success. If the son of Roxholme Hat is in that sort of form he looks to hold solid claims of going in again.

Central Park - 21:16 - Back Classic Orla (Trap 6)

Classic Orla (T6) is a low-mileage October '21 whelp and her first competitive start over four bends last week highlighted she won't be long in getting off the mark. She wasn't the quickest into stride but showed good middle pace before ultimately being reeled in late on. Very much the type to build on that, she lines up in a race lacking depth and is fancied to go one place better.