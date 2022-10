ROBBIES MOVITA (Trap 3) - 19:32 Romford

ROBBIES MOVITA (Trap 3) looks promising and can get off the mark in the 19:32 contest. She's still had things to learn on the back of some encouraging trials and her most recent effort, when chasing home a last-time-out winner, was a big step in the right direction. She's down in grade tonight and should get the job done.

CLASHDUV ROCKET (Trap 3) - 21:07 Romford

CLASHDUV ROCKET (Trap 3) is a big player in the 21:07 contest. He quickly made his mark in A1s at Romford with an impressive victory from the front at the start of last month and two subsequent open defeats have been respectable efforts. He should have more to offer back at this level.

NOT SO SILENT (Trap 5) - 21:22 Romford

NOT SO SILENT (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 21:22 race. He enjoyed a fine September and went close behind a proven A1-dog last week. His sectionals suggest he's not out of place in this grade and he's back in his favoured orange tonight.