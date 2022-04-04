Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Churchill to take charge at Nottingham

Swift Vini (Trap 1) - 15:26 Sheffield

This is a competitive A5 on paper but it may pay to side with the steadily progressive Swift Vini (T1) to come out on top. A convincing winner in an A6 on her penultimate start, she was always on the backfoot following an early bump in handicap company last time. However, she's very much the type to do better - she's made only four starts over the four-bend trip - and if holding her rails pitch to the corner she can play a leading role this afternoon.

Adams Anvil (Trap 5) - 16:04 Sheffield

Adams Anvil (T5) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a June '20 whelp. He didn't threaten on his first three starts at Sheffield, but dropped a hint that he may be ready to strike when runner-up in this class seven days ago. He is fancied to turn handy on the run up and, in a race lacking in anything obviously progressive, he earns the vote to score at the fifth attempt.

Churchill Holly (Trap 3) - 20:06 Nottingham

Classy local Churchill Holly (T3) suffered a luckless run in the heats seven days ago but can come home in front here. She has been in good form since returning from seasonal rest and went down by only three-quarters of a length last time after being baulked at the first bend. With sound claims on both sectional and final time, she can trap quickly and make all.