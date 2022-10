Geelo Terrance (Trap 1) - 14:36 Sheffield

This D4 sprint over 280 metres rates a good opportunity for Geelo Terrance (T1) to resume winning ways. He largely plies his trade at a higher level (he has twice finished runner-up in D3 company recently) and in a race lacking depth we're hopeful he can trap smartly on the rails and make all.

One More Try (Trap 5) - 15:44 Sheffield

One More Try (T5) arrives on a losing run stretching back to June but that shouldn't detract from some decent efforts in defeat over four and six bends more recently - he was reeled in late over 660 metres seven days ago. A strong-running performer over the standard trip, his style is well served to handicaps and, with a good record in this discipline to call upon, he can reel in the pace-setters from the three-quarter point to deservedly resume winning ways.

Churchill Holly (Trap 1) - 20:36 Nottingham

Classy local Churchill Holly (T1) is fancied to come out on top in the Arc Four Bend Dual Distance Trophy Final. Not seen to best effect drawn in trap four in her respective heat last week, the draw on the rail looks much more suitable for Lynn Cook's charge (6-15 in trap 1) and, with one of her better breaks, we're hopeful she will prove tough to contain.