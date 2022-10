Dawns Night (Trap 6) - 18:58 Doncaster

Dawns Night (T6) very much caught the eye in defeat last time and can deservedly get back on the scoresheet. Trapping smartly on that occasion, a first-bend bump didn't do her any favours, but she was still noted doing sound late work, giving vain pursuit to reduce the deficit to a length and a half. Boasting a good record in the grade/this trap, a similarly slick break from the striped jacket should see her tough to contain.

Blistering Star (Trap 5) - 20:38 Doncaster

Blistering Star (T5) could be worth siding with to end a losing run. A strong-running sort, she's only been ticking over of late but that shouldn't detract from the fact her exploits on the clock stand up to close scrutiny in this field. In a race lacking depth, this could be the day she ends the drought.

Churchill Holly (Trap 3) - 20:52 Nottingham

Highly-admirable local Churchill Holly (T3) is fancied to showcase her credentials in the PGR Eclipse Trial Stakes. A very classy sort, she's returned from seasonal rest in tremendous order, and she made it four wins from her last five starts when coming from mid-pack to score over C&D seven days ago. An early-paced sort as a rule, she faces tough competition this evening but is expected to lead those in closest proximity early doors. We're hopeful she can string her rivals out early and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.