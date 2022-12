Links Maverick (Trap 2) - 18:26 Nottingham

Newcastle raider Links Maverick (T2) can hopefully get us off to a flyer. A mere May '21 whelp, he's already compiling a very good record, impressing on his travels at Sunderland and continuing the good work when making all in a C&D event seven days ago. Boasting smashing early pace, there's understandably a lot more to come from one so young and Tom Heilbron's charge can steal a march on his rivals early doors.

Old Fort Beetee (Trap 6) - 20:21 Nottingham

We're hopeful Old Fort Beetee (T6) can land heat five of the Arc National Sprint. David Mullins' November '20 whelp boasts plenty of early toe and advertised his claims when successful over C&D seven days ago, breaking well and asserting off the second bend, dipping under the 18-second barrier in the process. Likely capable of better still, operating as the sole wide seed looks a big plus here and all looks set fair for another big run from the striped jacket.

Churchill Holly (Trap 3) - 21:26 Nottingham

Highly-admirable local Churchill Holly (T3) endured a luckless run in her semi-final of the Eclipse last week but is fancied to gain compensation now. Essentially returning in rude health following seasonal rest, Lynn Cook's charge boasts a solid record from the white jacket and has an impressive CV over C&D to match. We're hopeful she can be on her toes at the boxes and make a bold front-running bid.