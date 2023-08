Nottingham - 18:36 - Churchill Duke (Trap 4)

Churchill Duke (T4) completed a century of runs at Nottingham earlier this month but this excellent servant to connections has clearly lost none of his enthusiasm, coming up only a neck short a week ago. He was nicely clear of the third on that occasion and a repeat of that level may well suffice here.

Nottingham - 19:09 - Gracebridge Sky (Trap 2)

As a December '21 greyhound, Gracebridge Sky's (T2) career is very much in its infancy and placing her in a handicap on her third start looks an intriguing move. A slow start hindered her when she was heavily backed in A9 company last time but this staggered start may help her get some space to open up early and she makes plenty of appeal receiving 13 metres from the scratch runner.

Nottingham - 19:41 - Three of Use (Trap 6)

This is a good-quality A1 contest and the make-up of the race looks ideal for Three Of Use (T6) to utilise his early pace as the sole-wide seed. He clocked his best effort for some time when a commanding six-length winner in A2 company last time and, as a previous scorer in this grade, he has the tools to go in again.