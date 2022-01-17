Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Churchill can rule at Nottingham

Whichwayseasy (Trap 5) - 16.04 Sheffield

WHICHWAYSEASY (Trap 5, 16.04) was steadily progressive during the second half of last year, rising up the graded ladder from A8 level, making the breakthrough in A5 company early last month. In truth, the daughter of Derby winner Dorotas Wildcat has shown even better form in defeat subsequently, equaling her best effort on the clock yet when runner-up in this grade on her penultimate start. Far from reliant on an early lead, her latest effort is easily overlooked on account of trouble-in-running and with a clear run is fancied to emerge victorious.

Pegs Rock (Trap 3) - 16.23 Sheffield

A back-to-back winner in November, the versatile PEGS ROCK (Trap 3, 16.23) has gone winless since, but in her defence she has been very lightly raced subsequently, typically running on strongly to finish runner-up in A7 company last time. With stamina assured over this 660-metre distance, Harry Grimshaw's charge looks on a good mark returned to handicap company and, if holding her early pitch, is fancied to be finishing stronger than any of her rivals from the fifth bend and can add further success to her tally.

Churchill Lulu (Trap 3) - 20.36 Nottingham

CHURCHILL LULU (Trap 3, 20.36) is firmly established as a quality grader at Nottingham and having been eased a peg down to A2 recently, Lynn Cook's charge dropped her biggest hint for a while that her turn is near once more when reeled in by a short head seven days ago. With obvious claims of seizing an early lead on this evening's rivals, she holds an edge on expected final time on the pick of her form and she can prove tough to contain.