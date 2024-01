Youmeanirene (Trap 2) - 13.59 Sheffield

Following a spell on the sidelines, YOUMEANIRENE (Trap 2, 13.59) showed the benefit of his comeback run when registering yet another victory at Sheffield two weeks ago, proving determined to get the better of another in-form sort in the process. Leading on the inside looks distinctly possible for the impressive son of Laughil Blake this afternoon and he can make a bold bid to enhance is already impressive CV in South Yorkshire.

Choctaw Tony (Trap 4) - 14.39 Sheffield

CHOCTAW TONY (Trap 4, 14.39) has really come of age in recent months, most impressive when landing a hat-trick of A1 victories in December. Following a short break, he proved his well being when dipping under the 29-second barrier in a C&D trial 12 days ago. A strong-running sort, his form stands out over the majority in this field and he's expected to take lead honours.

Ellanne Best (Trap 6) - 15.37 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Dual Distance Final is the feature on Sheffield's card this afternoon and ELLANNE BEST (Trap 6, 15.37) rates the one to beat for the Barrie Draper kennel. Making all in A1 company on his penultimate start, he again highlighted his versatility when running out a dominant winner of his respective heat over the 280m trip last week. The switch back to this intermediate four-bend trip will hold no fears and with another of his electric starts, he should prove tough to beat.