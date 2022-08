Daddy Roo (Trap 6) - 16.18 Monmore

This is a low-grade A9 affair but it is a good chance in our book for DADDY ROO (Trap 6, 16.18) to resume winning ways. Winless since early June, he's dropped the hint his turn is imminent of late, keeping on well for second having been crowded early last time. Drawn outside a very slow starter who may well move to the middle, the selection should have loads of room to open up and it will be disappointing were he not able to take advantage.

Ballymac Untold (Trap 1) - 19.26 Sunderland

BALLYMAC UNTOLD (Trap 1, 19.26) has been faced with some pretty stiff tasks on the back of some encouraging qualifying trials around Sunderland and, having been afforded some relief by the grader, has fared better in twice going close of late, failing only to reel in a fellow youngster firmly on a roll six days ago. Yet to truly bring his trapping boots to the party, Paul Miller's charge undoubtedly rates capable of better and with a clear run is fancied to prove as much.

Onedin Chief (Trap 6) - 20.12 Sunderland

Top-grade action at 20.12 and having not been seen to best effect on his most recent outing, ONEDIN CHIEF (Trap 6) is fancied to quickly bounce back and resume winning ways. Boasting a solid record for a graded performer, the balance of his recent form stands up to the closest scrutiny in this field and with one of his better exits, he can steer clear of any scrimmaging inside and enhance his good record over course and distance.