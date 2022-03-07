Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cher can hit the notes at Sheffield

Abrakebabra Cher (Trap 2) - 17.03 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for today's first smartplay selection with ABRAKEBABRA CHER (Trap 2, 17.03) fancied to deservedly resume winning ways having proved to be a model of consistency of late. Moderate exits from the boxes have often been the Achilles' Heel of the July 19' whelp but the balance of her form reads well in the context of today's and if getting the breaks, she is fancied to come home best of all for success.

No Worries (Trap 6) - 20.21 Nottingham

There's some good quality action over at Nottingham this evening, including heats of the BGBF British Breeders Stake and NO WORRIES (Trap 6, 20.21) fancied to confirm the promise of recent trials and come out on top. A dual A1 winner at Towcester in January, Kevin Hutton's charge boasts some fine early pace, dipping under the 5-second barrier on his most recent trial and he can break best of all out wide and make every post a winning one.

Signet Otis (Trap 2) in 20.36 at Nottingham

Heat five comes up at 20.36 and it may well pay to side with another Kevin Hutton in-mate in the shape of SIGNET OTIS (Trap 2) to come out on top. Another smashing home-bred, he has similarly impressed in trial workouts of late. Leading up on the rails rates a distinct possibility once more and with the likelihood of progress on the clock, he can boss the rails and enhance his already impressive CV.