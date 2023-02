The Owlerton Stadium Sprint at 19:09 is a real smashing two-bend contest on paper with a host of classy operators in opposition and YOUMEANIRENE (Trap 4) gets our vote to come out on top. A very classy local, Lisa Stephenson's bitch arrives here with the bit firmly between her teeth, bolting clear from the boxes as she made it three wins from her last four starts over C&D seven days ago. Dipping under the 16-second barrier in the process, her record drawn in the black jacket is an impressive one and, with another lightning break, she should prove tough to peg back.

We remain over the 280-metre trip for our next selection at 19:58 and, on the back of success in top-grade company at Newcastle latest, MOANTEEN MIKEY (Trap 5) can enhance his good record at Sheffield. Not always the sharpest at the boxes, he makes up for that with a fine burst of early speed and Angela Harrison's charge can make full use of what looks a good make up in the orange jacket and come out on top.

CHASING NORMA (Trap 1) has been a bitch in tremendous form of late, running right up to her best when scoring in open-class company on her penultimate start. Not seen to anything like best effect on her latest outing, Barrie Draper's charge is worth treating as still in top form and, with recent exploits standing up to close scrutiny in this field, we're hopeful the daughter of Ballymac Best can soon be front rank on the rails and add further success to her tally in the 20:12 contest.