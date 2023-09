Fabulous Sonique (Trap 1) -14.12 Towcester

There's good quality action at Towcester this afternoon, including the heats of the Bet365 Empress Stakes and, having taken her C&D record to two from four with an impressive make-all success last week, FABULOUS SONIQUE (Trap 1, 14.12) looks to hold sound claims of following up. Showing good early pace on that occasion, she looks likeliest to break ran first in this field and a repeat of her latest 29.18 should more than suffice here.

Charming Girl (Trap 6) - 15.28 Towcester

Heat three features at 15.28 and, confirming herself firmly at the top of her game when bolting up latest, CHARMING GIRL (Trap 6) can quickly cut this task down to size. A low-mileage, strong-running bitch, she's two from two when operating in the striped jacket and she can prove a cut above today's rivals.

Caseys Lee Elena (Trap 1) - 15.48 Towcester

Top-grade sprint action features as our final selection at 15.48 over the 270m trip and, with the form to make an impact at open class level, CASEYS LEE ELENA (Trap 1) can continue his fine recent form and come out on top again. Hardly progressive in Ireland, he's not looked back following his switch to these shores, coming from off the pace to make it five wins from seven starts over C&D six days ago. The return to the red vest won't pose any problems (100% from this trap) and he can power home on the rails before a tilt at stronger company in due course.