Charlestown (Trap 4) - 18.19 Sheffield

After doubling his career tally in June, CHARLESTOWN (T4) did very little wrong when suffering a brace of narrow reversals later that month. He got tangled up in a better-looking A4 than this on Tuesday but early pace is Charlestown's main weapon and on our figures, there's every chance he will lead up tonight at 18.19.

Droopys Paradigm (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sheffield

Having graded on at A6 Sheffield level last month, DROOPYS PARADIGM (T2) continued her theme of big race-by-race progress when third in a busy finish last week, making nearly all before being run down by two rivals on the line. That performance marks her down as very interesting at this level and the 19.09 looks there for the taking.

Magna Marshall (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sheffield

There's plenty of early pace forecast in the 20.46 but MAGNA MARSHALL (T6) certainly doesn't have to lead up to win, as he showcased when winning in this grade last month. Two solid efforts have followed and he's just about the one to beat on our figures.