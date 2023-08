Exve Prince (Trap 4) - 19.18 Romford

EXVE PRINCE (Trap 4, 19.18) boasts a tremendous strike rate at Romford and lines up this evening at the top of his game, successful in A1 class before coming home strongly in open class latest, dipping under the 24-second barrier in the process. He promises to turn handy at the very least judged on sectionals in this field and he can complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

Ballintee Noshow (Trap 1) - 19.36 Romford

Heat two of the Romford Friday Night 500 Standard heats comes up at 19.36 and bringing solid recent form to the table, BALLINTEE NOSHOW (Trap 1) can book his place in next week's final. Successful over this 400m trip four starts back, he produced a decidedly useful effort when successful on his travels at Monmore latest, coming from mid-division to win going away. Escaping early scrimmaging on the rails early rates chief priority and if doing so, he can prove tough to contain.

Bennys Chancer (Trap 6) - 19.56 Romford

BENNYS CHANCER (Trap 6, 19.56) is two from five at Romford and has been lightly raced in recent months but dropped a big hint a return to the winners' enclosure is imminent when second at home track Yarmouth latest, meeting with early crowding but coming home strongly to go down by half a length. Her draw in stripes could well prove lucrative in a race containing four railers and all looks set fair for a bold showing from the daughter of Magical Bale.