RUNNY EGG (Trap 2) - 19:52 Romford

RUNNY EGG (Trap 2) looks well placed for more success in the 19:52 race. He's been in top form this summer and resumed winning ways with a gutsy display last week. The return to this higher grade shouldn't trouble him while he's in this mood.

PUTTFOR MORETTI (Trap 3) - 20:28 Romford

PUTTFOR MORETTI (Trap 3) is hard to get away from in the 20:28 feature. He's bidding for a hat-trick having edged out a couple of tonight's rivals last week and is clearly a bit better than many who contest the A11s at Romford.

BUBBLY BOLLINGER (Trap 2) - 21:50 Romford

BUBBLY BOLLINGER (Trap 2) can land the 21:50 finale. Nothing went right for him last time and he's better judged on his previous victory in the blue here in July when seeing off a useful youngster.