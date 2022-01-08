Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cavani can score at Sheffield

Ranchers Tigger (Trap 5) - 19:36 Hove

Ranchers Tigger (T5) is fancied to dispel a couple of luckless efforts and regain the winning thread. A winner in open company at Towcester in November, things haven't gone to plan subsequently on home soil but she was noted doing good late work to grab third in this A1 grade four days ago. Getting a clear run around the opening bends is her main objective - which is not out of the question on the sectional clock - and she can prove tough to contain if doing so.

Phoenix Cavani (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

Phoenix Cavani (T1) battled hard to register a fourth career success over Sheffield's 500-metre trip in December and he has done little wrong in defeat on both subsequent starts. His penultimate 29.52 reads particularly well in the context of this evening's race and, with potential for better still as a March '20 whelp, he could well prove tough to contain if getting loose on the rails.

Magna Brennan (Trap 3) - 21:48 Sheffield

There's no doubt Magna Brennan (T3) is becoming expensive to follow, filling the runner-up spot on three of her four starts, including when rallying late to be beaten a length in handicap company last time. However, Barrie Draper's charge did little wrong on that occasion, going away to be clear leader at the pick-up. Back in a standard four-bend race lacking in unexposed sorts, she really ought to be making her mark and, with a clear run, is expected to shed the maiden tag.