Catunda Prince (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sunderland

CATUNDA PRINCE (Trap 4, 19.09) is now firmly into the veteran stage as a December 17' whelp but he clearly still retains plenty of enthusiasm for the game, making all in this grade of A6 early last month and filling the runner-up spot all three starts since. Tonight's contest hardly rates a strong one and whilst he holds no secrets from the grader, we're hopeful he can play another significant role.

Find Out (Trap 4) - 19.58 Sunderland

Our second selection comes up at 19.58 an A4 over the standard four-bend trip and, in a race likely to see a host contesting a strong early pace, we're hopeful recent class-dropper FIND OUT (Trap 4) can bide his time early doors and strike late. A strong-running sort his style of racing would probably be better served by a more galloping track but that hasn't held him back, his most recent success coming in higher grade this summer. Of course, his chance hinges on luck-in-running but with a good record operating from the black jacket, we're hopeful he can be firmly on the premises by the three-quarter point and assert off the last bend to enhance his sound record.

Get Up Berni (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sunderland

Still firmly in the infancy of her career, GET UP BERNI (Trap 2, 20.12) got some racing room and highlighted what she could do when doubling her career tally on her penultimate start, coming home best off the final bend to register a three-quarter length victory. Her latest effort is easily overlooked, handy at the first bend but finding hefty crowding halting any further progress. Not expected to lead early doors, the make up of this evening's race suggests she should seize a good position on the rails around the opening couple of bends and she's fancied to be coming home strongly and hopefully add to her tally.