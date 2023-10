PENNYS HUMOUR (Trap 6) - 20:17 Harlow

PENNYS HUMOUR can win again in the 20:17 sprint. She romped to victory in this grade last week, trapping well and bursting clear, and more of the same should be good enough.

JURA GO BUZZ (Trap 6) - 20:54 Harlow

JURA GO BUZZ looks set for more glory in the 20:54. She made it three wins from six starts in this grade with a gutsy success in the stripes last week and can strike once more.

CATLEY GLYFADA (Trap 2) - 21:28 Harlow

CATLEY GLYFADA looks promising and can open her account in the 21:28. A slow start did for her last week and she'd previously been shaping up well in trials.