Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Catley can prove too good for rivals

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Harlow

Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets at Harlow on Friday.

Harlow - 19:38 - Back Born To Win (Trap 6)

Born To Win (T6) can get the four-timer up. He had to work harder when scoring in this grade on Monday but is thriving and seems sure to go well once more with a clear run.

Harlow - 20:24 - Back Badminton Tinry (Trap 2)

Badminton Tinry (T2) can bounce back to winning ways in this sprint. He's returned in top form, scoring a fortnight ago and finishing second last week when undone by a slow start. This looks easier and he can strike.

Harlow - 21:28 - Back Catley Antibes (Trap 3)

Catley Antibes (T3) was back to his best last week and can take this. He was gambled on then but early crowding didn't do him any favours and he had to settle for second. Another big run looks forthcoming.

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Harlow 29th Mar (D5 238m)

Show Hide

Friday 29 March, 9.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Fortrose Blake
2. Jura Go Zola
3. Catley Antibes
4. Streaky Bacon
5. Hollyhill Fatboy
6. Voltage Rebel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Back Dijon clash to be hot

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Gunning for big prize money at Plumpton on Sunday

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Brentford v Manchester United Premier League Tips: Back goals in a 9/2 Bet Builder

  4. Cricket Tips

    Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Get ready for big runs again

  5. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Hero Indian Open First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 150/1

More Greyhound SmartPlays