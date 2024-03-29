Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Catley can prove too good for rivals

Harlow - 19:38 - Back Born To Win (Trap 6)

Born To Win (T6) can get the four-timer up. He had to work harder when scoring in this grade on Monday but is thriving and seems sure to go well once more with a clear run.

Harlow - 20:24 - Back Badminton Tinry (Trap 2)

Badminton Tinry (T2) can bounce back to winning ways in this sprint. He's returned in top form, scoring a fortnight ago and finishing second last week when undone by a slow start. This looks easier and he can strike.

Harlow - 21:28 - Back Catley Antibes (Trap 3)

Catley Antibes (T3) was back to his best last week and can take this. He was gambled on then but early crowding didn't do him any favours and he had to settle for second. Another big run looks forthcoming.