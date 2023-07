Im In Front (Trap 6) - 18:59 Sunderland

A winner in basement grade three starts back, Im In Front (T6) has fared just as well in defeat subsequently and came home strongly for second in this class of A8 last time. Drawn outside a slow breaker, she should soon be handy out wide in a race lacking depth, and the daughter of Candlelight King can pass this test.

Witton Kaye (Trap 4) - 20:36 Sunderland

Witton Kaye (T4) lines up in a maiden following eight starts but there have been glimmers from the son of Ballymac Cashout, notably when runner-up in higher grade three starts back. Undone by trouble in running both starts since, the December '21 whelp finds himself in a race distinctly lacking depth and we're hopeful he can get handy around the opening couple of bends and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Catchabird (Trap 3) - 21:26 Sunderland

Catchabird (T3) arrives at the top of her game and looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. After making all in this grade two starts back, she again ran well when coming from mid-division to finish runner-up five days ago and, with another of her slick exits, she can prove tough to pass in this groove.