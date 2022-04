Thornfield Diva (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield

The first race at Sheffield is an A6 over the standard 500-metre trip and we're hopeful Thornfield Diva (T6) can strike. Joy Andrews' pup made light work of A8 rivals back in March and hasn't really had things go her way since. Well-housed as the sole wide seed in a race largely lacking in early-paced sorts, she ought to have plenty of racing room and, as an October '20 whelp, she remains open to improvement.

Crinkill Captain (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield



Crinkill Captain (T4) is fancied to put a lesser effort last time behind him and regain the winning thread. Barrie Draper's charge hasn't tasted success since February but that victory came at a higher level. He caught the eye prior to his latest run seven days ago and we're hopeful he can be on the heels of the trailblazers early doors and assume control from the three-quarter point.

Good Dame (Trap 2) - 21:31 Sheffield

Good Dame (T2) has already registered three victories from nine starts at Sheffield, the latest a hard-fought success in A4 class two weeks ago. She can have her subsequent run in this A3 class marked up as she was checked and crowded at the start but ran on to be beaten only by one who had stolen first march. On that evidence this June '20 whelp's improvement hasn't levelled out just yet and, with sound claims of leading up her kennelmate on the rails, we're hopeful she can add to her tally.