Crinkhill Captain (Trap 3) - 18.19 Sheffield

Sheffield is the destination for all three wagers this evening, with CRINKHILL CAPTAIN (T3) taken to regain the winning thread in the 18.19. Established in A3 company this winter, Crinkhill Captain hasn't been helping himself of late with a series of tardy starts. There's little doubt he's up to winning this A4 contest if he can get his trapping boots on he will be tough to contain.

Good Dame (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sheffield

Another Draper runner to keep on the right side of is GOOD DAME (T2) who boasts appealing claims in the 19.26 affair. She's still in the puppy stage of her career and following a major eye-catching performance in March, she got it right in A4 company last month. She was left with too much to in this grade last week but plugged on nicely for second and while Good Dame may end up making up into a very nice stayer, there's damage to be done over four bends first.

Temple Peaches (Trap 1) - 20.46 Sheffield

There are a couple of unknown quantities in Geelo Lizzie and Black Reno in the A5 contest at 20.46 and a much-improved showing from either would come as no surprise. That said, TEMPLE PEACHES (T1) is very much the percentage call given she's very established at this level. Last week's third-place finish was just a fair effort but she ought to turn second at worse in this race and can then run Burgess Sadie down.