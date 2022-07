Swift News (Trap 4) - 12:39 Suffolk Downs

Swift News (T4) looks to hold excellent claims on the back of a solid runner-up effort 10 days ago. She is a reliable proposition in this grade of A3 and she's fancied to trap handy with Ballykilroe (T6) and assume control from halfway to add to her tally.

Domino Charm (Trap 6) - 13:09 Suffolk Downs

Domino Charm (T6) can capitalise on operating as the sole wide seed and end a losing run of nine. This daughter of the legendary Domino Storm holds no secrets from the grader but this switch to the striped jacket rates a plus in our book and, with solid claims on expected final time, it would come as a disappointment were she not to play a leading role.

Unique Capella (Trap 6) - 18:59 Nottingham

The in-form Unique Capella (T6) can continue her solid run and add to her tally. A facile scorer on her penultimate start, she ran well to finish runner-up in this class four days ago, not least given she lost her place mid-race. She holds Flying Izzy (Trap 5) on a piece of form from earlier in the month and, while she will probably need to play second fiddle to that rival in the early stages, we're hopeful that she can come home best out wide for victory.