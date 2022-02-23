Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cain looks able at Doncaster

MISS CAIN (Trap 5) - 19:36 Doncaster

MISS CAIN (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 19:36 contest. She was a ready victor again in this grade at the start of the month and followed a good second with a luckless run last Tuesday. This isn't a hot race and she can go close with better fortune.

PENNYS LINNET (Trap 5) - 20:17 Doncaster

PENNYS LINNET (Trap 5) looks ready to strike in the 20:17 sprint. She found only an improving sort too good at this level last week and there looks no reason to stop her backers steaming in once more.

HAPPY TALLY (Trap 3) - 20:54 Doncaster

HAPPY TALLY (Trap 3) can get the hat-trick up in the 20:54 race. Often well found in the betting, he's really found his form, landing the odds with a comprehensive success eight days ago. More of the same should be see him home in front once again.