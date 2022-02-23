Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Daily Football Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cain looks able at Doncaster

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"This isn't a hot race and she can go close with better fortune..."

Timeform on Miss Cain

MISS CAIN (Trap 5) - 19:36 Doncaster

MISS CAIN (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 19:36 contest. She was a ready victor again in this grade at the start of the month and followed a good second with a luckless run last Tuesday. This isn't a hot race and she can go close with better fortune.

PENNYS LINNET (Trap 5) - 20:17 Doncaster

PENNYS LINNET (Trap 5) looks ready to strike in the 20:17 sprint. She found only an improving sort too good at this level last week and there looks no reason to stop her backers steaming in once more.

HAPPY TALLY (Trap 3) - 20:54 Doncaster

HAPPY TALLY (Trap 3) can get the hat-trick up in the 20:54 race. Often well found in the betting, he's really found his form, landing the odds with a comprehensive success eight days ago. More of the same should be see him home in front once again.

Doncaster 23rd Feb (A2 483m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 23 February, 8.54pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cloncunny Shell
2. Head Iton Lennie
3. Happy Tally
4. Mr Cain
5. Brennans Kante
6. Lightfoot Tereza
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays