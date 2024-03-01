Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Butter The Edges can pounce late

Kylenoe Bilbo (Trap 3) - 19.09 Nottingham

Having graded on at A5 level as recently as December, KYLENOE BILBO (T3) has wasted no time climbing through the grades at Nottingham, posting a huge career-best effort on our figures when a 5-length winner of an A2 contest last week. He's into A1 company this evening at 19.09 but the early pace he displays will take him a long way and he's fancied to pass this test.

Butter The Edges (Trap 5) - 20.21 Nottingham

A career strike rate of 4-34 probably doesn't do BUTTER THE EDGES (T5) justice but this versatile performer (mixes 4 and 6 bends) hasn't had much exposure to A3 company in his career. He does need things to fall right but there's plenty of early pace on his inside tonight and that may compromise the chance of a couple of rivals in the in 20.21 contest. Assuming he can hold his position early this time, Butter The Edges is taken to pounce late.

Neaves Noodle (Trap 6) - 21.16 Nottingham

A handicap winner in January, NEAVES NOODLE (T6) wasn't beaten far in A4 company last month so with that in mind, the grader has given her a major chance easing her to A5 class in the 21.16 contest. She needs to shrug off a lesser run in a handicap, though that was probably just an off-day given she was slowly away and also denied a clear run so hopes are high that Neaves Noodle can return to winning ways.