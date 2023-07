CHELTS LAD (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 19:24. He's been holding his own in this grade since taking an A4 a month ago and will surely find one coming his way before long.

FAYES STAR (Trap 4) is promising and can take the 20:43. She did well to win an A5 here last month with plenty not going her way and surely has more to offer.

BURKOS DAZZEL (Trap 4) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:18 finale. She's thriving all of a sudden, landing an A4 in good style on Saturday, and looks capable of making her mark at this higher level.