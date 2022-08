Dotty Dot (Trap 4) - 18.26 Nottingham

The first of three selections at Nottingham comes in the opening race at 18.26, with DOTTY DOT (T4) fancied to run the opposition down late. A regular slow starter, Dotty Dot did a lot of late running in a stronger A5 than this last week and a repeat of that level may well suffice.

Jumeirah Caesar (Trap 6) - 18.59 Nottingham

JUMEIRAH CAESAR (T6) was established at Open level last year and while 2022 has been rather stop-start, he should now be spot on fitness-wise. The make-up of the 18.59 race looks ideal as he will hopefully follow Headford Chief round and it's well worth noting that this is the first time in Jumeirah Caesar's career that he has tackled A3 company.

Blueberry Bullet (Trap 4) - 20.52 Nottingham

There's some quality action later on the card with BLUEBERRY BULLET (T4) fancied to outclass her rivals in the 730m stayers Open at 20.52. She clocked a really good rating when making all at Hove over 740m last month and is a top-class operator over extreme trips. She's had a recent look at the track in a trial and is very much the one to beat.