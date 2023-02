Superior Force (Trap 6) - 18:41 Sunderland

Despite becoming increasingly frustrating in recent months, Superior Force (T6) doesn't actually boast a bad strike rate considering the grade he's operating in, running on late for third 10 days ago. The fact he's drawn outside a very moderate breaker this evening ought to give Yvonne Bell's charge plenty of racing room in the striped jacket and, with sound claims on recent final times, he can deservedly end the drought.

Bubbly Simba (Trap 2) - 19:56 Romford

A steadily progressive performer during the second half of last year, Bubbly Simba (T2) has returned from a spell on the sidelines an improved model, building on his trial exploits when readily accounting for A2 rivals six days ago. On the clock, that effort signalled he's deserving of a return to open-race company and, with a similar break, Paul Young's charge is expected to be front rank at the first bend. He is capable of maintaining the gallop and can repel the challengers.

Droopys By Amile (Trap 3) - 20:17 Romford

Droopys By Amile (T3) is fancied to get back to winning ways. Not disgraced at Monmore in recent outings, he has proved his effectiveness over Romford's 575-metre trip and, in a race lacking a massive amount of depth, we're hopeful he can trap clever from the white jacket, drive the opening couple of bends and have enough in reserve to double his C&D tally.