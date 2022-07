RIPPLE AFFECT (Trap 3) is in fine form and can win again in the 19:12 heat. He's motoring since being upped in trip, scoring over this distance in June and going close twice before resuming winning ways over the marathon 750m distance last week. Further success beckons back over 575m tonight.

JET STREAM LIGHT (Trap 3) can continue his rise and bring up the hat-trick in the 20:48 race. He's working his way through the grades, easily winning an A5 and A4 this month, and can take this next step up in class in his stride.

BUBBLY MISCHIEF (Trap 6) quickly finds himself back down in grade and can take advantage in the 21:22 contest. He wasn't disgraced in second behind a classy rival in an A2 on Monday and has won on his last two starts in A3s over track and distance.