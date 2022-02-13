Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bruno to deliver the knockout punch

KING BRUNO (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

KING BRUNO (Trap 5) is a strong fancy in the 19:18 contest. He's been caught in the shadow of the post the last twice, posting good times on both occasions, and holds a significant advantage on the clock in a race that shouldn't take much winning.

RITZY FLYER (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

RITZY FLYER (Trap 5) can notch up another victory at Central Park in the 20:17 feature. He made it five wins from seven starts at the Kent venue with a blistering display last week and has just three rivals to beat in a thin race tonight.

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) makes most appeal in the 21:12 race. This is her grade judged by her two wins in the red in December and a slow start left her with a mountain to climb last week. She should be bang there if proving more alert this time.