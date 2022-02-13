To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bruno to deliver the knockout punch

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best three bets from Central Park on Sunday.

"...holds a significant advantage on the clock in a race that shouldn't take much winning..."

Timeform on King Bruno

KING BRUNO (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

KING BRUNO (Trap 5) is a strong fancy in the 19:18 contest. He's been caught in the shadow of the post the last twice, posting good times on both occasions, and holds a significant advantage on the clock in a race that shouldn't take much winning.

RITZY FLYER (Trap 5) - 20:17 Central Park

RITZY FLYER (Trap 5) can notch up another victory at Central Park in the 20:17 feature. He made it five wins from seven starts at the Kent venue with a blistering display last week and has just three rivals to beat in a thin race tonight.

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) - 21:12 Central Park

KNOPPOGUE VELVET (Trap 1) makes most appeal in the 21:12 race. This is her grade judged by her two wins in the red in December and a slow start left her with a mountain to climb last week. She should be bang there if proving more alert this time.

Central Park 13th Feb (A4 480m)

Sunday 13 February, 9.12pm

1. Knoppogue Velvet
2. Spot On Codie
3. Fire Alarm
4. Le Homme Fusee
5. Alberta Al
6. Rosies Magic
