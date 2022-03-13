Cheltenham Free Bets

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bruno looks knockout at Central Park

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday.

"He resumed winning ways following some near-misses with a clear-cut success over Knockard Rory and King Sam last week and should be too strong in the orange again."

Timeform on King Bruno

KING BRUNO (Trap 5) is a strong fancy in the 19:18 sprint. He resumed winning ways following some near-misses with a clear-cut success over Knockard Rory and King Sam last week and should be too strong in the orange again.

CONFEY BRUNO (Trap 6) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:17 contest. This is his grade and he went down gallantly on his latest start. With likely favourite Shani El Bolsa needing to leave behind a disappointing run our selection could be well placed to strike out wide.

THE LAST MOHICAN (Trap 4) looks ready to strike in the 20:54 race. A winner in this grade last month, she's run really well the last twice, undone by only another thriving rival on Monday. This looks easier and she can get back on the victory trail.

Central Park 13th Mar (D2 265m)

Sunday 13 March, 8.54pm

1. Moes Dilemma
2. Perfecto Tami
3. Sienna Blue
4. The Last Mohican
5. Drombane World
6. Arterbury Blue
