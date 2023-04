Mercedes Star (Trap 3) - 18:41 Yarmouth

Mercedes Star (T3) has just the one win to her name, gained in A8 company in February but, post-season, she's back in top form and posted a big career best on our figures when runner-up in this A7 grade last week. The switch to the white jacket won't be an issue, and while there's early pace in the outside traps Mercedes Star is fancied to run the opposition down.

Brindle Mack (Trap 2) - 19:34 Yarmouth

Having graded on at A5 Yarmouth level, Brindle Mack (T2) has quickly climbed through the ranks, landing a punt on his debut before a brace of A3 wins last month. Brindle Mack was forced to requalify on the back of a fall, but an excellent effort last week confirms he's suffered no ill effects from that incident and he retains plenty of scope to progress further. He's very much the one to beat.

Papa Roy (Trap 4) - 20:21 Yarmouth

Papa Roy's (T4) recent form has a patchy look to it, but he got tangled up having displayed plenty of zip last week and a brace of runner-up efforts in A3 company in February read very well in the context of this. Papa Roy has just four rivals here and is fancied to turn handy before asserting his superiority.