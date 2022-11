GYPSY LADY (Trap 1) - 18:58 Central Park

GYPSY LADY (Trap 1) looks set for more success in the 18:58 race. She'd won her last two in A6s before just failing to reel in an in-form rival here last week and should have the measure of these tonight.

DRYLAND JET (Trap 6) - 19:56 Central Park

DRYLAND JET (Trap 6) can take the 19:56 sprint. He's done his winning at Central Park over 450 and 480m but has looked just at home back in trip of late and is capable of reversing last week's form with One Cool King if getting the breaks.

COONOUGH BRIDGE (Trap 6) - 21:12 Central Park

COONOUGH BRIDGE (Trap 6) is the class act in the 21:12 race. He's thrived over 480m in recent months, landing a couple of A1s and running a cracker behind a smart one in an open three weeks ago. This is easier and he can resume winning ways.