Ballymac Levi (Trap 5) - 19.08 Doncaster

We kick off with top-grade action at 19.08 and a hound the grader is having trouble getting a hold of BALLYMAC LEVI (Trap 5) is fancied to land a quick-fire four-timer having recently got back on the comeback trail. Boasting an impeccable record at the South Yorkshire venue, he's capable from the front or when coming from off the pace and with standout claims again on expected final time, he can turn the crew from mid division from halfway and make it win number 14 in A1 company.

Minnies Roco (Trap 6) - 19.23 - Doncaster

MINNIES ROCO (Trap 6, 19.23) was quick to make an impact in graded company following his switch to Doncaster in the autumn and he's continued the good work subsequently, looking very well suited by the return to sprinting, making it four wins from his last five starts over C&D 5 days ago. Posting his best effort yet on the clock then, tonight's affair rates tougher, but he's evidently in the form of his life right now and could be difficult to contain with another smart exit from the traps.

Brick Baron (Trap 5) - 19.53 Doncaster

The youngsters take centre stage at 19.53 in the Doncaster 483 Puppy and Phil Barlow's BRICK BARON (Trap 5) looks of firm interest operating in the orange jacket. The son of Droopys Sydney has knocked firmly on the door in top-grade events on two of his last three starts and, operating from his berth outside one lacking previous course knowledge, he should be able to seize a good pitch out wide and maintain the gallop to deservedly open his account here.