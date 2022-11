There's some good-quality action at Sheffield this evening and one of the most exciting prospects on the card has to be the puppy KEEFILL DANNY (Trap 1). An Open winner at Monmore last month, Keefill Danny looked very smart when powering away to land a 480m contest here last week. The extra yardage here won't be an issue and his pace could be too much for the opposition in the 18:36.

AEROPLANE ANNIE (Trap 2) is also in the embryonic phase of her career and having graded on at A4 level, she made the perfect start last month. Upped one rung, she did nearly everything right last time, displaying plenty of early zip and reeled in by one rival on the final stride. Aeroplane Annie takes on just four rivals in the 19:58 race and with further progress likely, she has a lot to recommend her.

BRENNANS LUKAKU (Trap 1) doesn't find winning easy and will likely flourish once upped to six bends given his run style. That said, a trio of runner-up efforts in this A4 class confirm he's in excellent nick and a race at this level will surely come his way soon, particularly if there's any trouble at the head of affairs early. He looks a fair wager to run these down late in the 20:27 contest.