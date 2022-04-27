Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bow can take the plaudits at Doncaster

Doncaster 27th Apr (B3 450m)Show Hide
Wednesday 27 April, 9.12pm
|1. Millhouse Linda
|2. Aherla Rock
|3. Ben Bow
|4. Russanda Roxanne
|5. Funny Margaret
|6. Free Inside
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday.
"A good winner ten days ago, he met all sorts of trouble on Saturday, not beaten far in the end, and looks poised for more success..."
Timeform on Ben Bow
WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) - 18:43 Doncaster
WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) can end a losing run in the 18:43 contest. She returned to form with a bang when chasing home an all-the-way winner last week and is sure to be on the premises again with a repeat.
MATTS MALIBU (Trap 6) - 20:38 Doncaster
MATTS MALIBU (Trap 6) should take the beating in the 20:38 sprint. The Perry Barr dog hasn't had much of a clear run at his racing since last year, when he was contesting some of the big sprint competitions, but still retains plenty of ability and could be far too good for these rivals tonight.
BEN BOW (Trap 3) - 21:12 Doncaster
BEN BOW (Trap 3) continues to hold his form and can strike again in the 21:12 race. A good winner ten days ago, he met all sorts of trouble on Saturday, not beaten far in the end, and looks poised for more success.
