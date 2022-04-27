Premier League Tips

Tony Calvin Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Politics Live Blog

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bow can take the plaudits at Doncaster

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"A good winner ten days ago, he met all sorts of trouble on Saturday, not beaten far in the end, and looks poised for more success..."

Timeform on Ben Bow

WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) - 18:43 Doncaster

WAIKIKI DONNA (Trap 1) can end a losing run in the 18:43 contest. She returned to form with a bang when chasing home an all-the-way winner last week and is sure to be on the premises again with a repeat.

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 6) - 20:38 Doncaster

MATTS MALIBU (Trap 6) should take the beating in the 20:38 sprint. The Perry Barr dog hasn't had much of a clear run at his racing since last year, when he was contesting some of the big sprint competitions, but still retains plenty of ability and could be far too good for these rivals tonight.

BEN BOW (Trap 3) - 21:12 Doncaster

BEN BOW (Trap 3) continues to hold his form and can strike again in the 21:12 race. A good winner ten days ago, he met all sorts of trouble on Saturday, not beaten far in the end, and looks poised for more success.

Doncaster 27th Apr (B3 450m)

Show Hide

Wednesday 27 April, 9.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Millhouse Linda
2. Aherla Rock
3. Ben Bow
4. Russanda Roxanne
5. Funny Margaret
6. Free Inside
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays