Boom Jet (Trap 5) - 18:09 Hove

Boom Jet (T5) lines up on a losing run of six, but in his defence his recent efforts have been marred by trouble-in-running. This doesn't appear the deepest of A4 contests and, capable of breaking better than has been the case of late, he could prove tough to contain if getting away well out wide.

She Never Stops (Trap 5) - 19:26 Sunderland

She Never Stops (T5) has made a fine start to her career in the North East and is fancied to come out on top. A facile winner in A1 class four weeks ago, her exploits in trials have been ultra-slick and she dipped under the magical 27-second barrier last time. She rates as the likely leader from the orange jacket, is open to further progress given her low-mileage profile and is fancied to pass this test.

Pocket Elvis (Trap 5) - 19:36 Hove

Pocket Elvis (T5) ran well when runner-up in this grade seven days ago and could well be ready to strike again. Seamus Cahill's charge deserves to have his effort marked up last time as he was baulked on the first bend before rallying for second. Boasting a 50% strike rate in this grade of D1, this appeals as a race lacking depth and, granted a clear passage, he can pass this test with flying colours.