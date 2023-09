QUAGOS JACK (Trap 3) - 20:36 Yarmouth

QUAGOS JACK (Trap 3) is hard to get away from in the feature sprint at 20:36. He holds the track record having posted a fantastic 16:01 Timeform Time last month and dismantled Quarteira and Lolas Company last week.

COOLAVANNY SHADO (Trap 2) - 21:11 Yarmouth

COOLAVANNY SHADO (Trap 2) can land the £15,000 East Anglian Derby Final at 21:11. The 2022 runner-up has peaked again this month, easily coming clear from Swift Iconic on Saturday, and compensation awaits.

BLUEJIG TANK (Trap 2) - 21:26 Yarmouth

BLUEJIG TANK (Trap 2) looks the class act in the 21:26 finale. An A1 winner last month, he showed all his spark in a trial at the weekend and shouldn't be long in getting his head back in front.