Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bluejig Jet can take off at Nottingham

Shells Bells (Trap 4) - 16.43 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our first selection at 16.43 with SHELLS BELLS (Trap 4) fancied to regain the winning thread. A winner over the 280-metre sprint trip in January, there have been signs the June 18' whelp is ready to strike again over the four-bend trip, runner-up on two of her last three starts. Not seen to anything like best effect on her latest start, this hardly rates a strong A6 contest on paper and with a clear run, Jamie Smith's charge can pass this test.

Bluejig Jet (Trap 5) - 20.06 Nottingham

Nottingham stage their usual mix of graded and open-race action this evening and the improving BLUEJIG JET (Trap 5, 20.06) is fancied to continue the good work from A1 class back at the top level. Having recently turned two, he's impressed in landing back-to-back A1 contests in recent weeks, showing fine early pace for the latest of them. He rates the likely leader once more from the orange jacket and he should prove tough to peg back if getting loose from lid rise.

Ridgedale Carol (Trap 6) - 21.11 Nottingham

The penultimate race on Nottingham's card features the bitches and the well-housed RIDGEDALE CAROL (Trap 6, 21.11) looks to hold obvious claims of enhancing her already impressive strike rate at Colwick Park. She didn't set the world alight on a recent trial at Sheffield but had previously impressed when rattling off an A1/open-race hat-trick over C&D and if breaking smartly once more from stripes, is fancied to prove tough to contain.