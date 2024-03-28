Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bluejig Buzz can win again

Perry Barr - 16.11 - Back Druids Movin On (Trap 2)

The stayers take centre stage in Perry Barr's 16.11 and having highlighted his well-being with a hard fought success over four bends five days ago, DRUIDS MOVIN ON (Trap 2) looks to hold excellent claims. Boasting a record of four from 10 operating in the blue jacket, there's a chance he can turn handy in this field and with a class edge over most on four-bend form, he can quickly follow up.

Hove - 19.37 - Back Droopys Dialogue (Trap 5)

Hove's 19.37 features our next selection at 19.37 in the Coral Springtime 500 Puppies with DROOPYS DIALOGUE (Trap 5) looking to hold sound claims of continuing his excellent run of form. Progressive in graded company, he's took his form up a notch since stepping up in class, posting a career best when forging clear for the latest of them seven days ago. An August 22' whelp, he's the type to progress further and with another slick break, he can pass this test.

Swindon - 20.52 - Back Bluejig Buzz (Trap 6)

Swindon play host to some good quality open-race action this evening and BLUEJIG BUZZ (Trap 6) can land the Blunsdon Standard at 20.52. A slow break did him no favours seven days ago but he still performed with credit, powering home to finish runner-up. A classy sort, capable of breaking better than he did then, his draw outside an inconsistent starter who lacks course knowledge can only aid his cause and he can come home best of all out wide and add another success to his tally.